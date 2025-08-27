Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Position in GlobalFoundries Inc. $GFS

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,145 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in GlobalFoundries were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in GlobalFoundries in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 51.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 142.2% in the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 26.3% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in GlobalFoundries in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Get GlobalFoundries alerts:

GlobalFoundries Stock Down 1.8%

NASDAQ GFS opened at $33.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of -160.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.50. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GlobalFoundries ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. GlobalFoundries had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 1.68%.GlobalFoundries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. GlobalFoundries has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.330-0.430 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GFS. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GlobalFoundries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GlobalFoundries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GlobalFoundries

About GlobalFoundries

(Free Report)

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalFoundries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalFoundries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.