Hub Group, Inc. $HUBG Stake Lowered by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUBG. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 440.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 139,500.0% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 89.9% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 40.5% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 43.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUBG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $40.00 to $33.13 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

Hub Group Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $37.06 on Wednesday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $53.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $905.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Hub Group’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Hub Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-2.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Hub Group’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

