Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.6250.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HDSN. B. Riley raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.75 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, July 31st.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of HDSN opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $434.93 million, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.96. Hudson Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.67 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 8.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Technologies will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hudson Technologies by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Hudson Technologies by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hudson Technologies by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,483,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,155,000 after buying an additional 162,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Hudson Technologies by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 234,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 139,800 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hudson Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.