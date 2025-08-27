IES Holdings, Inc. $IESC Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in IES were worth $8,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IES during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of IES by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IES by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its position in shares of IES by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IES by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IESC opened at $358.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.67. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.89 and a 12-month high of $370.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $319.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $890.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.00 million. IES had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 37.23%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 1,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.45, for a total transaction of $607,819.50. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 10,913,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,325,849.80. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 41,340 shares of company stock worth $11,522,915 in the last 90 days. 56.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

