InCapta (OTCMKTS:INCT) Trading Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

InCapta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.78. 1,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,092,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.
InCapta Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59.
InCapta Company Profile
InCapta, Inc operates as a media holding company. It is primarily involved in the pre-production of two full-length movies; development of a weekly half hour television show; and production of a radio talk show with LeadingEdgeRadio.com. InCapta, Inc is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
