InMode Ltd. $INMD Shares Bought by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 72.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,032 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,732 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.07% of InMode worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INMD. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of InMode by 106.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of InMode by 6,128.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,291 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of InMode by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,561 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INMD opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. InMode Ltd. has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $19.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.93.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). InMode had a net margin of 44.50% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $95.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of InMode from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BTIG Research lowered shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of InMode from $19.00 to $16.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of InMode in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, InMode presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.04.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

