JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. $JELD Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 63.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,043 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JELD-WEN by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,842,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in JELD-WEN by 0.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,829,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,800,000 after purchasing an additional 53,175 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in JELD-WEN by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,701,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,319,000 after purchasing an additional 146,581 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in JELD-WEN by 11.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,489,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,865,000 after purchasing an additional 264,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in JELD-WEN by 43.1% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,659,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,904,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on JELD shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $3.75 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.03.

JELD-WEN Price Performance

Shares of JELD stock opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $531.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $16.43.

JELD-WEN Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

Further Reading

