KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.7778.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on KBR from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp cut KBR from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on KBR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th.

KBR Stock Performance

KBR stock opened at $51.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.34 and a 200-day moving average of $50.49. KBR has a 52 week low of $43.89 and a 52 week high of $72.60.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.52%.The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. KBR has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.780-3.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that KBR will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.91%.

Insider Transactions at KBR

In related news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $1,056,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 802,361 shares in the company, valued at $42,372,684.41. This trade represents a 2.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KBR

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KBR by 432.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in KBR by 75.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in KBR by 295.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KBR in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

