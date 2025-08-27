Kilroy Realty Corporation $KRC Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 48.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,691,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,574,253 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.43% of Kilroy Realty worth $55,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 8,313 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 102,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,096,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,914 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $239,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 26,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,931.80. The trade was a 19.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eliott Trencher sold 3,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $152,085.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,579.30. The trade was a 8.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KRC shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.64.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $40.46 on Wednesday. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $43.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $289.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

