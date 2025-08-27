Lakeside (NASDAQ:LSH) vs. TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Critical Survey

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) and Lakeside (NASDAQ:LSH – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TFI International 1 6 10 2 2.68 Lakeside 0 0 0 0 0.00

TFI International presently has a consensus target price of $117.13, indicating a potential upside of 24.42%. Given TFI International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe TFI International is more favorable than Lakeside.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TFI International 4.48% 15.45% 5.72% Lakeside -26.74% -261.56% -43.75%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.3% of TFI International shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of TFI International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.0% of Lakeside shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TFI International $8.40 billion 0.93 $422.48 million $4.36 21.59 Lakeside $18.32 million 0.36 -$220,000.00 N/A N/A

TFI International has higher revenue and earnings than Lakeside.

Summary

TFI International beats Lakeside on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America. The LTL segment is involved in the pickup, consolidation, transportation, and delivery of smaller loads. The TL segment offers expedited transportation, flatbed, tank, container, and dedicated services. This segment also carries full loads directly from the customer to the destination using a closed van or specialized equipment. The Logistics segment provides asset-light logistics services, including brokerage, freight forwarding, and transportation management, as well as small package parcel delivery. As of December 31, 2023, it operates 11,455 trucks, 34,599 trailers, and 7,504 independent contractors. The company was formerly known as TransForce Inc. and changed its name to TFI International Inc. in December 2016. TFI International Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

About Lakeside

Lakeside Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated cross-border supply chain solution in the United States, China, South Korea, and internationally. It offers a range of integrated services under cross-border ocean freight solutions and cross-border airfreight solutions, including cross-border freight consolidation and forwarding services, customs clearance services, warehousing and distribution services, and U.S. domestic ground transportation services. The company customers include logistics service companies serving e-commerce platforms, social commerce platforms, and manufacturers to sell and transport consumer and industrial goods. Lakeside Holding Limited was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois. Lakeside Holding Limited operates as a subsidiary of Jiushen Transport LLC.

