Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR $LI Shares Bought by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Li Auto by 459.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,923,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,475,000 after purchasing an additional 13,897,555 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth about $16,266,000. Myriad Asset Management US LP acquired a new position in Li Auto in the 1st quarter worth about $9,913,000. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth about $8,923,000. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth about $8,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

LI stock opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $33.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.61.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Li Auto had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Li Auto has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LI. Macquarie cut Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “strong sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $26.00 price objective on Li Auto and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Li Auto has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

