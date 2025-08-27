Liberty Latin America Ltd. $LILA Stock Holdings Raised by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 520,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,548 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.26% of Liberty Latin America worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1,315.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 14,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

Liberty Latin America stock opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.98. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $10.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($2.13). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 77.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Benchmark raised shares of Liberty Latin America to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Further Reading

