Lithium Ionic (OTCMKTS:LTHCF) Stock Price Up 3.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Lithium Ionic Corp. (OTCMKTS:LTHCF – Get Free Report) were up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 6,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 9,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Lithium Ionic Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53.

About Lithium Ionic

Lithium Ionic Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Brazil. The company's flagship properties include a 100% ownership in the Itinga lithium project that comprises seven mineral licenses covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares in the prolific Aracuai lithium province; and the Salinas project located in the northeastern part of Minas Gerais state.

