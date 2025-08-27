Loar Holdings Inc. $LOAR Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 781,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360,992 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.83% of Loar worth $55,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOAR. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Loar by 0.3% in the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 40,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Loar by 1.6% in the first quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Loar by 204.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Loar by 13.1% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Loar by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period.

Loar Trading Up 2.4%

LOAR opened at $72.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 157.65 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 4.01. Loar Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.10 and a 12-month high of $99.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Loar ( NYSE:LOAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $123.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.17 million. Loar had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Loar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Loar Holdings Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Loar in a report on Friday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Loar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Loar from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Loar Profile

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

