Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEKW) Shares Up 1.3% – Here’s Why

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEKW – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.27. 4,887 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 17,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Maris-Tech Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26.

Get Maris-Tech alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maris-Tech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Maris-Tech stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its position in Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEKW – Free Report) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,991 shares during the quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Maris-Tech were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Maris-Tech Company Profile

Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the professionals, civilian and home security, and defense and homeland security markets in Israel, the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers low latency video encoding and decoding platform to handle multiple video channels; dual channel low power encoder systems; miniature recording and streaming platforms; miniature intelligent video surveillance solutions; power and modular video encoding/decoding platform; and ultra-low-latency streaming solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maris-Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maris-Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.