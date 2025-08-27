Martingale Asset Management L P Buys New Holdings in Burford Capital Limited $BUR

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Burford Capital by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 91,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Burford Capital in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Burford Capital by 20.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its holdings in Burford Capital by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 49,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Burford Capital by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 142,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on BUR shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Burford Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burford Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Burford Capital Stock Performance

Shares of BUR stock opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. Burford Capital Limited has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.55.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Burford Capital had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $191.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.02 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Burford Capital Limited will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Burford Capital news, CIO Jonathan Todd Molot sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $3,066,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive owned 3,406,625 shares in the company, valued at $49,736,725. The trade was a 5.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Perla sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 80,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,511.20. This represents a 8.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $6,489,700. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Burford Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.