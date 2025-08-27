Martingale Asset Management L P Buys New Shares in HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in HealthEquity by 1.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in HealthEquity by 17.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in HealthEquity by 7.8% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in HealthEquity by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 9.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $89.33 on Wednesday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.84 and a fifty-two week high of $116.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 9.80%.The business had revenue of $330.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. HealthEquity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.610-3.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Jon Kessler sold 134,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $15,039,230.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 253,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,413,400.80. This represents a 34.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total transaction of $6,528,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 75,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,519,553.84. This trade represents a 43.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 291,744 shares of company stock worth $32,705,007. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HQY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.55.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

