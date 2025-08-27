Martingale Asset Management L P Buys Shares of 30,113 Definitive Healthcare Corp. $DH

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DH. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $2,512,000. Irenic Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 7,003,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,783,000 after buying an additional 590,009 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 2,383.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 285,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 274,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $4.00 target price on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. BTIG Research cut Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.73.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of DH stock opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.52. The firm has a market cap of $559.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.64. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Further Reading

