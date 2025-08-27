Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Holdings in Nordic American Tankers Limited $NAT

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) by 86.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 174,200 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter worth $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 312.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,974 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 16,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 34.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,072 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares during the last quarter. 44.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NAT opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.54 million, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of -0.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.3%. This is a boost from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is 164.71%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NAT shares. Wall Street Zen cut Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

