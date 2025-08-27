Martingale Asset Management L P Has $105,000 Stock Holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. $VNDA

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) by 64.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 41,900 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VNDA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of VNDA stock opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $5.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.72.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.12). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 32.90%.The company had revenue of $52.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.77 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $32,130.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 97,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,606.38. The trade was a 6.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

