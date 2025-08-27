Martingale Asset Management L P Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,071 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Workday were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 230.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 3,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,545,000 after buying an additional 101,466 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $222.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.76. The company has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a PE ratio of 103.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.33 and a 12 month high of $294.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 6.51%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Workday from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $304.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Workday from $295.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.81.

View Our Latest Report on Workday

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.59, for a total value of $1,437,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 178,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,747,168.62. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $1,863,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,767,675. This represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,880 shares of company stock valued at $78,449,679 in the last ninety days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.