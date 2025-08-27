Martingale Asset Management L P Invests $203,000 in Perrigo Company plc $PRGO

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 0.6% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,894,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,128,000 after buying an additional 11,256 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter worth approximately $1,619,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 91.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $23.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.21. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.97 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is -200.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Perrigo from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Perrigo from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Perrigo

Insider Buying and Selling at Perrigo

In other Perrigo news, EVP Robert Willis acquired 1,488 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.10 per share, with a total value of $35,860.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 41,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,729.90. This trade represents a 3.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 4,375 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $100,493.75. Following the purchase, the director owned 33,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,602.39. This represents a 15.13% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,863 shares of company stock worth $204,575 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.