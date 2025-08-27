Martingale Asset Management L P Makes New Investment in ARKO Corp. $ARKO

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in ARKO Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARKO. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in ARKO in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in ARKO in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in ARKO in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of ARKO by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARKO during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARKO opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. ARKO Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $7.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.66. The company has a market cap of $565.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.76 and a beta of 0.74.

ARKO ( NASDAQ:ARKO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. ARKO had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ARKO Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. ARKO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARKO shares. Zacks Research upgraded ARKO to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Capital One Financial started coverage on ARKO in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial set a $8.00 price objective on ARKO and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ARKO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ARKO from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

