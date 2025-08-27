Martingale Asset Management L P Makes New Investment in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. $GNTY

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 14,442 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $427,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $5,682,000. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Guaranty Bancshares Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of GNTY opened at $48.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.83. The stock has a market cap of $552.64 million, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.43. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.04 and a 12 month high of $48.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 31.85%.

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Monday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guaranty Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GNTY

About Guaranty Bancshares

(Free Report)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.