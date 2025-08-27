Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases New Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. $HCSG

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 8,594 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,523,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,313,000 after acquiring an additional 208,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.50 and a beta of 0.54. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $15.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $458.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.78 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Healthcare Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Shea sold 21,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $283,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 32,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,932. This trade represents a 39.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HCSG

Healthcare Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.