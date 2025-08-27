Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases New Position in Adient $ADNT

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Adient by 23,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Adient by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Adient by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Adient by 418.2% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADNT shares. Zacks Research cut Adient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Adient in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Adient from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Adient from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Cfra Research raised Adient from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $21.72.

Adient Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Adient stock opened at $25.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.12. Adient has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $25.56.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 1.53%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adient will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

