Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases New Position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. $MCRI

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,028,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,952,000 after purchasing an additional 24,616 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 446,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,723,000 after purchasing an additional 42,527 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,712,000 after purchasing an additional 98,371 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 233,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,156,000 after purchasing an additional 23,010 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 222,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,320,000 after purchasing an additional 132,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort Trading Up 0.9%

MCRI opened at $104.96 on Wednesday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.99 and a 1-year high of $113.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $136.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.76 million. Equities analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monarch Casino & Resort presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Monarch Casino & Resort

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John Farahi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $211,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 560,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,248,435.80. This represents a 0.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig F. Sullivan sold 12,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.55, for a total transaction of $1,287,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

(Free Report)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.