Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases New Position in Ziff Davis, Inc. $ZD

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,440 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,487,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,512,000 after purchasing an additional 272,895 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 10.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,113,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,851,000 after purchasing an additional 105,761 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth approximately $25,381,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 21.9% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 601,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,607,000 after purchasing an additional 108,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 565,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,717,000 after purchasing an additional 54,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZD has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Ziff Davis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays restated a “positive” rating on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler set a $40.00 price target on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Ziff Davis Stock Down 0.3%

ZD opened at $37.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $60.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.51.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $352.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.47 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Ziff Davis Profile

(Free Report)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

