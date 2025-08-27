Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases Shares of 12,252 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc $AUPH

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $10,014,000. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 8,429,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,697,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $7,630,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $6,052,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 341.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 596,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after buying an additional 461,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 5.23. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $12.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average is $8.59.

Insider Activity at Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Free Report ) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 23.31%.The company had revenue of $70.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.27 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin Tang purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.12 per share, for a total transaction of $10,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,029,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,618,540. This trade represents a 9.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 1,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,590,000 in the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

