Martingale Asset Management L P Reduces Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 85.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,328 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,847 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1.1% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 6.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $214.64 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.81 and a 1 year high of $312.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.96 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 82.91% and a net margin of 20.91%.The firm had revenue of $272.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.760-4.840 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Eddie Capel sold 37,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $8,296,645.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 162,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,212,673.84. The trade was a 18.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.53, for a total value of $448,376.72. Following the sale, the director owned 11,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,757.71. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $9,251,781. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MANH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Redburn Atlantic cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MANH

About Manhattan Associates

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.