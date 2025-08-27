Martingale Asset Management L P Reduces Stock Holdings in Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. $PDM

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its holdings in Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 68.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,642 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Piedmont Realty Trust were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Piedmont Realty Trust stock opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $11.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Piedmont Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Piedmont Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 12.10%.The firm had revenue of $111.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Piedmont Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Piedmont Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.380-1.440 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PDM. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Piedmont Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Piedmont Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Piedmont Realty Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Piedmont Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

