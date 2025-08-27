Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 15,783 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $CRNX

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) by 70.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,783 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

CRNX stock opened at $30.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.52. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.33. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $62.53.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRNX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $912,900.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 66,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,596.10. This represents a 31.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 97,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $3,141,877.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 99,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,749.99. This represents a 49.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,975 shares of company stock worth $4,244,214 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

