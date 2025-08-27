Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 16,413 Shares of Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. $CGEM

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,413 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGEM. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Cullinan Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 1,214.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cullinan Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 411.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CGEM. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cullinan Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cullinan Therapeutics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Cullinan Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CGEM opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $451.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of -0.08. Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $19.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average of $8.13.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.24). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cullinan Therapeutics Profile

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

