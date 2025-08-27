Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 282 Shares of Spotify Technology $SPOT

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 3.7% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 39.1% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 0.7% during the first quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 52.8% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPOT shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $435.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $840.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $720.07.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

NYSE SPOT opened at $696.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $702.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $642.65. The stock has a market cap of $142.61 billion, a PE ratio of 169.09, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.69. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $319.07 and a fifty-two week high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($2.42). The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

