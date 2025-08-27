Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 5,910 Shares of First Community Bancshares, Inc. $FCBC

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in First Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,801 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,910 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in First Community Bancshares were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCBC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Community Bancshares by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in First Community Bancshares by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in First Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $630,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in First Community Bancshares by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in First Community Bancshares by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of First Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th.

First Community Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of FCBC stock opened at $38.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $699.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.65. First Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.81 and a 52 week high of $49.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.72.

First Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.60 million. First Community Bancshares had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 9.68%.

First Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. First Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.42%.

First Community Bancshares Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

