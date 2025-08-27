Martingale Asset Management L P Takes $97,000 Position in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. $ORN

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORN. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,813,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 674,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 291,550 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 470,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 240,757 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 868,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 192,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 684,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 160,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Price Performance

Shares of Orion Group stock opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.13 million, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research cut Orion Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Orion Group in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orion Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

