Martingale Asset Management L P Takes Position in AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 53 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZO. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of AZO opened at $4,180.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.38. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,898.57 and a 12 month high of $4,187.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,831.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,702.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $37.07 by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $36.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $3,811.00 price objective on AutoZone in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial set a $3,995.00 price objective on AutoZone in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $4,192.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,830.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $4,135.00 price objective on AutoZone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,101.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AutoZone

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jamere Jackson sold 2,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,728.05, for a total value of $9,737,666.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,877.35. The trade was a 85.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total value of $11,627,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,337,007.50. The trade was a 50.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,862 shares of company stock valued at $126,058,789 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.