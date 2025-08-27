Martingale Asset Management L P Trims Stock Position in ProPetro Holding Corp. $PUMP

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,725 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in ProPetro in the first quarter valued at $11,757,000. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new position in ProPetro in the fourth quarter valued at $14,079,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ProPetro in the first quarter valued at $7,401,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ProPetro in the fourth quarter valued at $4,934,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in ProPetro by 359.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 398,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PUMP shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ProPetro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ProPetro from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.80.

PUMP stock opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $11.17.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $326.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.26 million. ProPetro had a positive return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 11.10%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

