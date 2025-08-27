Meridian Management Co. Sells 3,932 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Meridian Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 64.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,179 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,932 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $43,515,504,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12,173.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,293,039,000 after buying an additional 48,439,859 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after buying an additional 36,266,817 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 204.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,864,026,000 after buying an additional 23,948,733 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $2,987,733,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $181.77 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $184.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,391,014.08. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock worth $902,886,782 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

