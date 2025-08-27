Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$110.13.

MRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$98.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Monday, July 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$112.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Metro from C$111.00 to C$110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th.

TSE MRU opened at C$99.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$104.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$101.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.29. The stock has a market cap of C$21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.08. Metro has a 12 month low of C$81.01 and a 12 month high of C$109.20.

Metro is one of the largest grocery retailers in Canada. With its 2018 acquisition of Jean Coutu, it also boasts a meaningful drugstore footprint. Noteworthy grocery banners include Metro, Metro Plus, Super C, and Food Basics, while its pharmacies primarily operate under the Jean Coutu and Brunet trademarks.

