Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$110.13.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Metro from C$98.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Monday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Metro from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Metro from C$112.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Metro from C$111.00 to C$110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th.

Shares of Metro stock opened at C$99.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$104.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$101.44. The company has a market cap of C$21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.29. Metro has a 12-month low of C$81.01 and a 12-month high of C$109.20.

Metro is one of the largest grocery retailers in Canada. With its 2018 acquisition of Jean Coutu, it also boasts a meaningful drugstore footprint. Noteworthy grocery banners include Metro, Metro Plus, Super C, and Food Basics, while its pharmacies primarily operate under the Jean Coutu and Brunet trademarks.

