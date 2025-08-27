Microlise Group (LON:SAAS) Stock Price Down 0.7% – What’s Next?

Microlise Group plc (LON:SAAS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 124 ($1.67) and last traded at GBX 125.90 ($1.70). Approximately 69,750 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 120,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126.75 ($1.71).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SAAS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 199 target price on shares of Microlise Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 target price on shares of Microlise Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Microlise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 204.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of £145.79 million, a P/E ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 122.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 111.55.

In other Microlise Group news, insider Nick Wightman acquired 18,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 106 per share, for a total transaction of £19,956.62. Insiders own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

Microlise is a leading provider of transport management software to fleet operators helping them to improve efficiency, safety, and reduce emissions

These improvements are delivered through reduced fuel use, reduced mileage travelled, improved driver performance, fewer accidents, elimination of paperwork and delivery of an enhanced customer experience

Established in 1982, Microlise is an award-winning business with around 350 employees based at the Group’s headquarters in Nottingham, as part of a total staff of 500 globally with international offices in France, India and Australia

