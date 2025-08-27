Miller Industries, Inc. $MLR Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) by 138.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,989 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.09% of Miller Industries worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Miller Industries by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 403,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,353,000 after buying an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in Miller Industries by 20.0% in the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 121,499 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after buying an additional 20,273 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Miller Industries by 21.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 20,191 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Miller Industries by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Miller Industries by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 98,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 17,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Miller Industries to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Miller Industries from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Miller Industries Trading Down 0.1%

Miller Industries stock opened at $44.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.25. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.81 and a 52 week high of $78.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $214.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.95 million. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Research analysts forecast that Miller Industries, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Miller Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.86%.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

