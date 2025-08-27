Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.0909.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCW shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th.

NYSE:MCW opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. Mister Car Wash has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $8.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.48.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $265.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.83 million. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Mister Car Wash has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.420-0.430 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mister Car Wash will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Mister Car Wash news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 41,997 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $280,959.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,532,254 shares in the company, valued at $30,320,779.26. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 102,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $645,472.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 88,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,634.80. This represents a 53.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,945 shares of company stock worth $1,588,371 over the last three months. Company insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avory & Company LLC increased its stake in Mister Car Wash by 3,298.5% in the first quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 791,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 768,646 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter worth about $577,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 1st quarter worth about $983,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,140,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 958,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 1,139.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 21,855 shares in the last quarter.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

