Murphy USA Inc. $MUSA Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 74.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 53,469.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 553,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,231,000 after acquiring an additional 552,872 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 442,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $207,717,000 after buying an additional 22,733 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,613,000 after buying an additional 180,055 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,065,000 after buying an additional 46,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,662,000 after buying an additional 96,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA Stock Up 1.6%

Murphy USA stock opened at $378.13 on Wednesday. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.23 and a fifty-two week high of $561.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $403.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $442.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.42.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.54. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 64.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 8.78%.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, Director Robert Madison Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $367.01 per share, with a total value of $1,835,050.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 389,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,830,015.72. This represents a 1.30% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Malynda K. West sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.22, for a total transaction of $717,982.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 117,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,337,979.58. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MUSA. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Murphy USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $530.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Murphy USA

Murphy USA Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.