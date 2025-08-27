Mycronic AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MICLF) Stock Price Down 39.2% – Should You Sell?

Mycronic AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MICLF – Get Free Report) shares fell 39.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.00. 600 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $36.20.

Mycronic AB (publ) Trading Down 39.2%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.03.

About Mycronic AB (publ)

Mycronic AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells production equipment for electronics industry in Sweden, rest of Europe, the United States, other Americas, China, South Korea, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pattern Generators, High Flex, High Volume, and Global Technologies.

