Myriad Genetics, Inc. $MYGN Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,638 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 520.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 600.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the last quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.08. The stock has a market cap of $540.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.89.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Myriad Genetics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Myriad Genetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.45.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

