Newcore Gold (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Shares Up 4.4% – Here’s What Happened

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47. 10,044 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 67,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Newcore Gold Stock Up 4.4%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41.

Newcore Gold Company Profile

Newcore Gold Ltd., a mineral exploration, engages in the acquisition, advancement, and development of mineral properties in Ghana. It holds 100% interest in the Enchi gold project covering 216 square kilometers located in southwest Ghana, as well as holds seven prospecting licenses. The company was formerly known as Pinecrest Resources Ltd.

