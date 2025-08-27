Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) versus Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Head to Head Survey

Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Free Report) and Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nissan Chemical and Minerals Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Nissan Chemical alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nissan Chemical 0 0 0 0 0.00 Minerals Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Minerals Technologies has a consensus price target of $84.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.70%. Given Minerals Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Minerals Technologies is more favorable than Nissan Chemical.

Dividends

Profitability

Nissan Chemical pays an annual dividend of $1.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Minerals Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Nissan Chemical pays out 52.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Minerals Technologies pays out 733.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Minerals Technologies has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Nissan Chemical is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Nissan Chemical and Minerals Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nissan Chemical 17.30% 19.14% 13.72% Minerals Technologies 0.10% 10.64% 5.34%

Volatility & Risk

Nissan Chemical has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minerals Technologies has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.3% of Minerals Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Minerals Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nissan Chemical and Minerals Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nissan Chemical $1.65 billion 3.14 $284.08 million $2.23 16.97 Minerals Technologies $2.12 billion 0.94 $167.10 million $0.06 1,063.02

Nissan Chemical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Minerals Technologies. Nissan Chemical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Minerals Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Minerals Technologies beats Nissan Chemical on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nissan Chemical

(Get Free Report)

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, and pharmaceuticals businesses in Japan and internationally. The company provides high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid, as well as concrete and civil engineering-related products; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; TEPIC-VL, a liquid epoxy compound; TEPIC-FL, a liquid epoxy material; FOLDI-E101, an epoxy reactive diluent; Ecopromote, a nucleating agents for PLA; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica; and FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid. It also offers performance materials comprising display, semiconductor, and inorganic materials; agricultural chemicals, such as herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, etc. for use on agricultural land, as well as in golf courses and parks; and drug substances for antiparasite drugs for animals. In addition, the company provides pharmaceutical products, such as LIVALO, a antihypercholesterolemic agent; LANDEL and FINTE, a long-acting calcium channel blocker; APIs and intermediaries; and manufacturing and process researching services for pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, it develops healthcare, information and communication materials, and environmental and energy materials. The company was formerly known as Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd. and changed its name to Nissan Chemical Corporation in July 2018. Nissan Chemical Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Minerals Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Minerals Technologies Inc. develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications. This segment produces limestone and dolomitic limestone used in construction, automotive, and consumer markets for packaging applications. The Engineered Solutions segment provides high-temperature technology products consisting of custom-blended mineral and non-mineral products for casting auto parts, farm and construction equipment, oil and gas production equipment, power generation turbine castings, and rail car components; and environmental and infrastructure products comprising geosynthetic clay lining systems, vapor intrusion mitigation products, sub surface waterproofing systems, green roofs, wastewater remediation, drinking water purification technologies, and drilling products. In addition, this segment provides chromite products; gunnable monolithic refractory products and application systems; monolithic refractory materials and pre-cast refractory shapes; refractory shapes and linings; carbon composite and pyrolitic graphite; and filtration and well testing services. It markets its products primarily through its direct sales force, as well as regional distributors. The company serves in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, Africa, and Asia. Minerals Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.