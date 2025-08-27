Nitori (OTC:NCLTY) Shares Down 2.8% – Here’s What Happened

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTC:NCLTY – Get Free Report) was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $9.05. Approximately 77,719 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 176,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.31.

Nitori Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Nitori

(Get Free Report)

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the retail of furniture and interior products in Japan. It is involved in the advertising; logistics; and other activities. The company engages in insurance and clothing related businesses. Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nitori Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitori and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.